Brunei DPMM sign Belarus star for 2019 Singapore Premier League campaign

Brunei DPMM have confirmed their three foreign signings for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The club appointed former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis’ assistant coach Adrian Pennock to lead the team as head coach this year.

According to DPMM’s official website, they have confirmed their three import players for the upcoming season too.

First through the door is English defender Charlie Clough who started his career at Bristol Rovers before going on to play for clubs like Newport County, Forest Green Rovers and Barnet.

Australian midfielder Blake Ricciuto is another new addition to the Wasps roster. The central midfielder comes from Sydney and was previously with Rockdale City Suns FC.

View this post on Instagram Welcome Andrei Varankou 🇧🇾 #DPMMFC2019 #SupportTeamKitani A post shared by Brunei DPMM FC (@officialdpmmfc) on Jan 5, 2019 at 5:28am PST

The third import Andrei Voronkov (Andrey Varankow) hails from Belarus and learned his craft at Dynamo Kiev, before going on to play for Slavia Mozyr and Gorodeya. The striker also has nine international appearances for the Belarus national team.

He made his international debut in the European Championships qualifier against Luxembourg in October 2007.