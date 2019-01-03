Ex-Shonan Bellmare defender Kento Fukuda to continue Warriors stint in Singapore

Kento Fukuda has inked a contract to stay with Warriors FC in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) for the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old captained the team in the 2018 campaign and has decided to continue his journey with Warriors for another season.

Since moving to Singapore in 2013 to play for Albirex Niigata FC S, the towering centre-back has been one of the standout performers in the SPL.

He turned out for Geylang International in 2014 and 2015 where he scored eight goals in 49 appearances.

A move to the Choa Chu Kang Stadium happened in 2016 and the former Shonan Bellmare defender will now make it a fourth season with the club.

Fukuda and his teammates will have to get used to a different environment as they are set to use Jurong East Stadium as their home ground, together with defending champions Albirex for the upcoming season.