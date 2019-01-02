Home United unveil Singapore left-back Ho Wai Loon as latest signing

Home United have unveiled defender Ho Wai Loon as their latest signing for the 2019 season.

2018 AFC Cup ASEAN champions Home United have signed Ho Wai Loon from Singapore Premier League (SPL) rivals Warriors FC.

The Bishan-based club made the announcement on their social media platform on Wednesday.

Ho, 25, will likely take Shakir Hamzah’s place at left-back after the latter joined Kedah FA in the off season.

A NEW PROTECTORS ARRIVED! Our first new signing of the year, Ho Wai Loon! ❤😍#GOGOHOMEU Posted by Home United Football Club on Wednesday, 2 January 2019

The versatile player plied his trade at Choa Chu Kang Stadium for the past two seasons, playing as a central midfielder.

He won his first international cap for Singapore when he came on for Hariss Harun in the 2-0 international friendly win over Fiji in September 2018.

The Protectors are in the midst of revamping their squad, starting with head coach Saswadimata Dasuki who will lead the Dragons into battle, following the departure of Aidil Sharin.

Joining Ho at the Bisham Stadium will be Hami Syahin and Taufiq Muqminin. Another local star winger is expected to be announced in the coming days.