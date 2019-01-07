CONFIRMED – Albirex’s Singapore star Adam Swandi rejoins Home United

Albirex Niigata FC S winger Adam Swandi rejoins Home United for the 2019 campaign after a successful year with the White Swans.



The 22-year-old former FC Metz attacker became the first Singaporean to win the Singapore Premier League (SPL) since 2015, as Albirex made a clean sweep of all domestic silverware.

He was also part of the winning side in the Singapore Community Shield and Singapore Cup, scoring five goals in all competitions.

Adam’s superb form saw him claim the coveted SPL Young Player of the Year award, making it a memorable 12 months in the orange jersey.

While there were talks of him joining parent club Albirex in Japan, the creative attacker has decided to return to the Protectors to gain AFC Cup experience.

The Protectors are going through a revamp after the departure of head coach Aidil Sharin and defender Shakir Hamzah, who joined Kedah FA.

Last season’s assistant coach Saswadimata Dasuka has been promoted to lead the team and the club retained the services of Cernak Isaka and Song Ui-young.

This will be Adam’s second stint at Home, having turned out for the club in 2017 where he scored seven times in 30 appearances.