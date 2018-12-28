Hougang appoint Clement Teo as head coach, confirms move to Jalan Besar

Hougang United made two key announcements on Friday with the appointment of Clement Teo as head coach and their move to Jalan Besar Stadium in 2019.

Teo took over the senior team in July this year after Philippe Aw stepped down and the former St Gabriel’s School coach will now lead the Cheetahs in the 2019 season.

Assisting him will be former Woodlands Wellington head coach Salim Moin and the experienced duo will be hoping to help Hougang improve from their last-place finish in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season.

Hougang finished the 2018 campaign with 16 losses, six draws and two wins in 24 league matches, and were left trailing the rest of the league with only 12 points accumulated.

Despite their dismal showing, there were several positives as youngsters like Illyas Lee, Jordan Vestering and Muhaimin Suhaimi earned plaudits for matured displays throughout the season.

The club are understood to have recruited star names for their 2019 adventure with Chonburi FC’s Zulfahmi Arifin and ex-Home United forward Stipe Plazibat returning to the club.

In a statement released on their website, Hougang’s Management Committee also confirmed the move that will see them play their home games at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Hougang Stadium, which has always been one of the toughest grounds to visit will no longer be used and the Cheetahs will now share a home with Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions.