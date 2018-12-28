Ex-Singapore captain Noh Rahman appointed assistant coach at Home United

Former Singapore national team captain Noh Rahman has been appointed as the new assistant coach of Singapore Premier League giants Home United.

The retired midfielder will assist newly-minted head coach Saswadimata Dasuki, who was unveiled as the replacement for Aidil Sharin.

Aidil took up the offer to move to Kedah FA in Malaysia and Saswadimata was promoted to take his place.

Noh Rahman called time on an illustrious playing career in 2017 having turned out for Geylang United, SAF FC, Sengkang Punggol, Home United and Tampines Rovers at club level.

He won the Singapore Premier League title in 2001 and made 79 international appearances for Singapore during his playing days.

Since hanging up his boots, the 38-year-old completed his AFC ‘A’ coaching license and joined the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) as Strength and Fitness coach.

This move was made possible by FAS who see Noh Rahman’s move to the Protectors as beneficial for his coaching career.

FAS General Secretary Yazeen Buhari said: “As part of our continuous efforts to collaborate with clubs and aid in the development of staff, we are pleased for Noh to join Home United to further value add with the expertise he possesses as a strength and fitness coach at the FAS. We wish him a fruitful time with the club.”

Noh Rahman will start in his new role on January 1 as the club continue their pre-season preparations. Their first official game for 2019 will be the AFC Champions League qualifier against Persija Jakarta on February 5.