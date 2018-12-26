Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat has returned to Singapore Premier League with Hougang United from his hometown club NK Solin.

The Cheetahs of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) look to be absolutely over the moon getting one of their former players back as they wasted no time in making his signing official through their Facebook page.

The 31-year old started off his career at Solin and joined Hougang United back in 2016. He scored on his debut which ended up being the winner and the first win of that season for the Cheetahs, immediately endearing him with the fans.

He scored 16 in 24 games before moving to Home United. The 31-year old is very popular for his predatory instincts in the box. No wonder Hougang are delighted to get him back.