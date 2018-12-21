Albirex Niigata (S) chairman Daisuke Korenaga appointed CEO of parent club, Albirex Niigata

Chairman of Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (S), Daisuke Korenaga, has been appointed the CEO of their parent club in Japan, Albirex Niigata.

Albirex currently play in the second tier of Japanese football, the J2 League, and will hope Korenaga’s appointment can help them scale new heights.

Korenaga has overseen massive development in Albirex Niigata (S), who have now become a dominant force in Singapore, winning three consecutive league trophies.

The White Swans also remained unbeaten last season, winning 21 of 24 games in what was a campaign of unprecedented dominance.

However, Korenaga’s impact is not limited to just the pitch, having developed strong bonds with the Jurong West Community.

An immensely successful six-year partnership with the Yuhua Community Sports Club have also resulted in the formation of an academy as well as large-scale donations worth up to $120,000 to the CSC.

Korenaga will continue to serve as chairman of the Singapore club.