SEA Games 2019 football groups announced: Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand in group of death

The Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 kicks off on Saturday, 30th November, and the highly anticipated draw for the football event has now been released officially.

The participating teams in the men’s football event were divided into two groups (Group A and Group B), and included Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Brunei, Timor Leste, Myanmar and the host nation Philippines.

Rather surprisingly, three ASEAN heavyweights were paired in the same group as Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand found themselves in Group B, which is undoubtedly the group of death in the men’s division.

Group A, on the other hand, will feature hosts Philippines alongside Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste which may be equally tricky but fails in comparison to the other group in the list.

Group B includes Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and Laos with Vietnam vs Thailand certainly the standout match-up to look forward to.

The official draw was released live on Facebook via a live stream by SEA Games, and can be checked out below.

The women’s football groups were also released at the SEA Games presentation, with two groups once again presented. This time, Group A will feature Philippines, Myanmar and Malaysia, while Group B sees Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia together.