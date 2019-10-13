Vietnam U-22s maintain unbeaten record after 1-1 draw against UAE in friendly

Vietnam U-22 national team have held the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U-22s to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match at the Hong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

After a goalless first half, Tahnoon Al Zaabi opened the scoring for the visiting UAE side in the 49th minute, but the hosts struck back immediately as Ha Duc Chinh found the equaliser in the 52nd minute.

The score remained 1-1 as the referee brought an end to the game meaning that Vietnam U-22s maintained their unbeaten streak in matches this year as they warm up for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games slated for next month.

Before Sunday’s game, Vietnam had played two friendly matches in 2019 recording 2-0 wins over Myanmar and China PR — the second result leading to the sacking of Guus Hiddink as the head coach of the China U-22s.

The men’s football competition in the 2019 SEA Games, hosted by Philippines, will be held from November 26 to December 10, 2019 and Vietnam are in Pot 3 for the group stage draw along with Myanmar.

Thailand and hosts Philippines are in Pot 1 while Malaysia and Indonesia are in Pot 2. Pot 4 consists of Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and Brunei Darussalam. The group stage draw for the SEA Games football competition is to be held on October 15.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam will also take part in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand on January 2020.

(Photo credit: Vietnam News Agency)