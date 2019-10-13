Indonesia suffer back-to-back defeats to hosts China, Jordan in Three Gorges Bank Cup 2019

Indonesia U-22s have suffered back-to-back defeats in the ongoing Three Gorges Bank Cup International Football 2019 at the the Wanzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Chongqing, China PR.

Indonesia, under coach Indra Sjafri, are taking part in the tournament as part of their preparations for the 30th Southeast Asian Games which will begin in Philippines next month.

The Three Gorges Bank Cup 2019 is a four-nation tournament that also features the U-22 national sides of hosts China, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Indonesia went down 2-0 to hosts China in the opening match of the tournament on October 11 before losing to Jordan 1-0 in their second outing on Sunday.

Mohammed Al Razeem scored the only goal of the game for Jordan in the 48th minute in what was a tightly-contested affair.

Indonesia will now end their campaign when they face the Saudi Arabia U-22s in their final fixture on October 15. All the teams in the tournament are playing each other once before the side with the most points are crowned champions.

Indonesia were the bronze medalists in men’s football at the 2017 SEA Games and are in Pot 2 for the 2019 SEA Games group stage draw which is scheduled to be held on October 15.

Langkah Indonesia pada turnamen di China ini kembali terjegal. Berharap bisa raih hasil terbaik di laga terakhir.#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/gz5bc0tp57 — PSSI (@PSSI) October 13, 2019

Indra’s side are also the reigning AFF U22 Championship champions after defeating Thailand in the final last February.

(Photo credit: PSSI)