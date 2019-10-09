V Sundramoorthy’s Laos U-22s to train in Qatar ahead of 2019 SEA Games

Laos U-22 national team will head to Qatar for their preparations ahead of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games which is to begin in the Philippines towards the end of November.

The men’s football competition in the 2019 SEA Games is slated to be held from November 26 to December 10 and Laos are one of the 11 Southeast Asian nations who will be competing in the event for the gold medal.

The Laos side, coached by former Singapore national team head coach V Sundramoorthy, is expected to train in Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, from November 10 to 18 before heading back to Southeast Asia for the 30th edition of the multi-sport event.

The Singapore legend has called up 40 players to his preliminary squad for the competition who are taking part in a camp at Vientiane before flying out to Qatar next month.

Laos had withdrawn from the AFF U22 Championship 2019 held in Cambodia earlier this year.

The Laotians are in Pot 4 for the SEA Games 2019 group stage draw which is to be held in Manila on October 15.

Pots for the 2019 SEA Games Men’s Football

Pot 1 – Philippines (Host), Thailand (2017 Champions)

Pot 2 – Malaysia (2017 Runners-up), Indonesia (2017 Bronze winners)

Pot 3 – Myanmar (2017 Fourth place), Vietnam (Third in Group B with 10 points)

Pot 4 – Singapore (Third in Group A with six points), Laos (Fourth in Group A), Brunei Darussalam (Fifth in Group A), Timor-Leste (Fifth in Group B), Cambodia (Sixth in Group B)

(Photo credit: Lao Football Federation)