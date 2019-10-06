Indonesia U-22s to face China, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in international tournament

The Indonesia U-22 national team will travel to China PR to take part in the Three Gorges Bank Cup International Football 2019 which will feature four national teams.

The team, coached by Indra Sjafri, will take part in the tournament being held in Chongqing that will help the Indonesians in their preparations for the 30th Southeast Asian Games which will begin in Philippines next month.

2017 SEA Games bronze medallists will take part in the four-nation tournament that will also feature the teams of hosts China, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Garuda Muda will face Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament on October 9 before facing the Chinese on October 11. Their last opponent will be Jordan who they will face two days later on October 13.

AFF U22 Championship 2019 winners Indonesia are in Pot 2 for the 2019 SEA Games group stage draw which is scheduled to be held on October 15.

Hosts Philippines and 2017 champions Thailand are in Pot 1 while 2017 runners-up Malaysia and Garuda Muda are in Pot 2. Myanmar and Vietnam make up Pot 3 while Pot 4 features Singapore, Laos, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste and Cambodia.

The men’s football competition in the SEA Games is to be held from November 26 to December 10 and will feature 11 Southeast Asian nations competing for the gold medal.

Indonesia’s Three Gorges Bank Cup International Football 2019 fixtures

October 9, 2019 – Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia

October 11, 2019 – China PR vs Indonesia

October 13, 2019 – Jordan vs Indonesia