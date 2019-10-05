Reigning champions Thailand want friendly against Vietnam or UAE ahead of 2019 SEA Games

2017 Southeast Asian Games men’s football champions Thailand want to face Vietnam or United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a friendly match ahead of the 2019 SEA Games.

Senior national team head coach Akira Nishino will also be in charge of the U-23 side who will take part in the SEA Games to be held in Philippines from November 26 to December 10 as well as the 2020 AFC U23 Championship to be hosted by Thailand in January next year.

But, they are yet to schedule a friendly match with another national team in the build up to the SEA Games and are currently on the lookout for possible opponents for matches on October 11 and 14.

“We want some friendly games with other countries on October 11 and October 14 before the SEA Games starts. We have contacted other countries, including the UAE and Vietnam, and are waiting for confirmation,” Thailand U-22 assistant coach Issara Sritaro was quoted as saying by the Voice of Vietnam.

However, with Vietnam and UAE already scheduled to face each other in a friendly at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13, it looks unlikely that either of the sides will be willing to play Thailand so close to the scheduled game.

“If both of them refuse, we will approach some local clubs,” Sritaro said.

Nishino’s side are in Pot 1 along with hosts Philippines for the 2019 SEA Games men’s football competition draw which has now been rescheduled from October 3 to October 15.

Thailand had defeated hosts Malaysia 1-0 in the 2017 SEA Games final held at the Shah Alam Stadium to win their 16th gold medal in men’s football at the Southeast Asian multi-sport event.