Singapore U-22s to face UAE and Macau as part of 2019 SEA Games preparations

Singapore U-22 national team will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U-22s and Macau national ‘A’ team this month as part of their preparations for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Fandi Ahmad’s men will face UAE U-22s on October 9 followed by the game against the Macau senior team on October 13 with both matches set to take place at the Bishan Stadium and open and free to the public.

The Singapore U-22s had faced Fiji in a friendly match in September at the Bishan Stadium with the hosts running out 2-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Daniel Goh and Syahrul Sazali. They remain unbeaten this year having drawn two and won four matches in 2019.

Singapore have called up 24 players for the two friendly matches and the training camp which will be held later this month in Japan.

The men’s football tournament in the 2019 SEA Games, to be hosted by Philippines, will be held from November 26 to December 10.

Singapore’s 24-member squad for October friendlies and training camp

GOALKEEPERS: Kenji Rusydi, Adib Nur Hakim, Irfan Najeeb (all Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Jordan Vestering (Hougang United), Ryhan Stewart, Tajeli Salamat (both Warriors FC), Syahrul Sazali, Lionel Tan, Akram Azman (all Young Lions)

MIDFIELDERS: Abdul Rasaq, Nur Luqman, Jacob Mahler, Joshua Pereira, Naqiuddin Eunos, Syed Firdaus, Saifullah Akbar (all Young Lions), Arshad Shamim (Home United), Daniel Goh, Raihan Rahman (both Balestier Khalsa), Nikesh Singh (Hougang United), Shah Shahiran (Tampines Rovers)

FORWARDS: Amiruldin Asraf (Home United), Haiqal Pashia, Syukri Bashir (both Young Lions)