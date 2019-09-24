Mastercard comes in as gold sponsor for 30th SEA Games

The highly anticipated 30th Southeast Asian Games welcomes another prominent sponsor, as Mastercard has agreed to come aboard and support the biennial meet set to take place in the Philippines on November 30 to December 11.

According to multiple reports, the payments technology giant will assume the role of main backer of the SEA Games’ official app — which will allow attendees much easier access to tickets, food and drinks. The app will also feature accessible information regarding each event, each participant, and even officials for all the official sports.

It will also feature real-time updates on game schedules, score tallies and medal tables, and news related to the event.

The partnership, meanwhile, is part of Mastercard’s recent initiative of sponsoring major sporting events across the globe. The global brand was also a major player in the Asian Games in Jakarta last year.

Apart from this year’s SEA Games, Mastercard will also sponsor 2020 ASEAN Para Games which will also take place in the Philippines in January.