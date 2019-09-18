WATCH: 2019 SEA Games official theme song ‘We Win As One’ performed by Lea Salonga

With the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games fast approaching, host nation Philippines recently revealed the official theme song for the esteemed biennial regional event.

Performed by none other than world-renowned singer and actress Lea Salonga, the track “We Win As One” perfectly embodies the drive and passion of the participating athletes from all over the continent.

Filipino National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab reportedly composed the song, while award-winning writer Floy Quintos created the lyrics.

Salonga, meanwhile, is best known for her contributions in musical theatre and rose to global recognition after lending her singing voice to two Disney Princesses (Jasmine and Mulan) in blockbuster animated films.

The 30th SEA Games will run from November 30 to December 11, 2019 in various venues in the Philippines.