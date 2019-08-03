Park Hang-seo calls up 28 players for Vietnam training camp ahead of SEA Games 2019

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has called up 28 players for Vietnam U-23s’ preliminary camp ahead of the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 to be held later this year.

The latest group of players called up by the South Korean tactician for assessment will attend the camp from August 5 to 9. The players will also take part in a friendly match against Phu Dong FC on August 7.

Golden Dragons’ head coach Park, who is also in charge of the U-23s for the SEA Games as well as the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship to be held in Thailand, is arranging multiple training camps to pick the national team for the SEA Games.

The 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games will be held in Philippines and the men’s football competition is to be held from November 26 to December 10.

28 players called up for Vietnam U-23 national team training camp

Goalkeepers: Do Sy Huy (Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Phan Van Bieu (SHB Da Nang), Phan Minh Thanh (Than Quang Ninh)

Defenders: Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam), Nguyen Khac Vu (Long An), Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien), Vu Viet Trieu (Than Quang Ninh), Nguyen Van Hanh (Hai Phong), Duong Van Trung (Binh Phuoc), Nguyen Huu Lam (Thanh Hoa), Mac Duc Viet Anh (SHB Da Nang), Do Thanh Thinh (SHB Da Nang)

Midfielders: A Mit (SHB Da Nang), Phan Thanh Hau (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Tran Bao Toan (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Martin Lo (Pho Hien), Nguyen Trong Long (Pho Hien), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Luong Hoang Nam (Hai Phong), Nguyen Hong Son (Quang Nam), Nguyen Dinh Manh (Nam Dinh), Tran Manh Hung (Nam Dinh), Doan Thanh Truong (Nam Dinh), Pham Trung Hieu (Than Quang Ninh), Tong Anh Ty (Becamex Binh Duong)

Forwards: Huynh Tien Dat (Pho Hien), Mai Xuan Quyet (Nam Dinh), Nham Manh Dung (Viettel)

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)