Date for men’s football draw for the Southeast Asian Games 2019 revealed

The draw for the men’s football competition in the Southeast Asian Games 2019 will be held on October 3, the organisers of the multi-sport event has revealed.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations will take part in the men’s football competition in the 30th edition of the SEA Games. The 11 teams are set to be divided into two groups during the draw to be held in October.

For the draw, the 11 teams have been divided into four pots based on their performance in the 2017 edition of the Southeast Asian Games. Hosts Philippines and 2017 champions Thailand are in Pot 1 while 2017 runners-up Malaysia and bronze-medal winners Indonesia are in Pot 2.

Myanmar and Vietnam make up Pot 3 while Pot 4 features Singapore, Laos, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste and Cambodia.

The group stage of men’s football competition at the Southeast Asian Games will be held from November 25 to December 5. The semifinals are slated for December 7, while the third-place play-off and final will be held on December 10.

The matches are scheduled to be held at three venues in Philippines — Rizal Memorial Stadium, UMAK Football Stadium and Binan Football Stadium.

Pots for the 2019 SEA Games Men’s Football

Pot 1 – Philippines (Host), Thailand (2017 Champions)

Pot 2 – Malaysia (2017 Runners-up), Indonesia (2017 Bronze winners)

Pot 3 – Myanmar (2017 Fourth place), Vietnam (Third in Group B with 10 points)

Pot 4 – Singapore (Third in Group A with six points), Laos (Fourth in Group A), Brunei Darussalam (Fifth in Group A), Timor-Leste (Fifth in Group B), Cambodia (Sixth in Group B)