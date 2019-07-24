SEA Games 2019: ASEAN teams to play on artificial turfs as venues for football revealed

ASEAN football teams will have a predicament ahead after the men’s and women’s football competitions in the SEA Games 2019 in Philippines are reportedly to be played on artificial turfs.

The 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games is scheduled to be held in Manila from November 30 to December 11, but the football competitions are scheduled to begin early on November 25.

And reports coming out of Vietnam suggest that the venues which have been picked to host the football matches in the SEA Games will be equipped not with natural gas, but with artificial turf.

Nhan Dan are reporting that the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have received communication from the organising committee of the games regarding the three venues picked for the football tournament.

The three venues will reportedly be Rizal Memorial Stadium, UMAK Football Stadium and Binan Football Stadium wiht the Rizal Memorial Stadium scheduled to host the opening match as well as the semi-finals, the bronze medal match and the final.

However, neither of the three stadiums will have natural gas which the Vietnamese media report could hamper the Vietnam national team in their attempt to win their first-ever SEA Games gold in men’s football.

Men’s football at SEA Games 2019 features 11 teams divided into two groups. The group stage will be held from November 25 to December 5. The semi-finals are slated for December 7, while the third-place play-off and final will be held on December 10.