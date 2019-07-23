Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo calls up 26 players for SEA Games 2019 training camp

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has called up 26 players for a short training camp ahead of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to be held in Philippines later this year.

The 2019 SEA Games, the 30th edition of the multi-sport event, will be held in Manila form November 30 to December 11 with Vietnam, under Park, looking to win the gold medal in the men’s football competition.

The three-day training camp is the second of seven sessions to be held before the Vietnam youngsters head out for the SEA Games. The South Korean tactician has kept 15 players from the first session while adding 11 fresh faces.

AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam cruise past Timor Leste 4-0 to clinch a place in the semi-final

These players include Trieu Viet Hung, Huynh Tan Sinh, Phan Thanh Hau and Luong Hoang Nam. The team are training at the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Centre in Hanoi and will also face Viettel FC in a practice match.

Each nation are allowed to field a squad of U-22 players along with two players above 22 for the Southeast Asian Games football event.

Vietnam’s 26-member squad called up for SEA Games 2019 training

Nguyen Tran Viet Cuong (Becamex Binh Duong), Duong Van Trung (Binh Phuoc), Mai Xuan Quyet, Nguyen Dinh Manh (both Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh), Luong Hoang Nam (Hai Phong), Tran Bao Toan, Trieu Viet Hung, Phan Thanh Hau (all Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Do Sy Huy, Nguyen Van Dat (both Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Nguyen Khac Vu (Long An), Le Ngoc Bao, Huynh Tien Dat, Martin Lo, Nguyen Trong Long, Pham Duc Thong (all Pho Hien), Nguyen Sy Tu (Phu Dong), Huynh Tan Sinh, Nguyen Hong Son (both Quang Nam), Nguyen Vu Tin, Tran Van Buu (both Sai Gon), Phan Van Bieu (SHB Da Nang), Nguyen Ba Duc (Song Lam Nghe An), Vu Viet Trieu (Than Quang Ninh), Nguyen Huu Lam, Nguyen Trong Hung (both Thanh Hoa)

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)