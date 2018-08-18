Back in PH Football: Australian midfielder Tahj Minniecon joins Davao Aguilas

Davao Aguilas score another coup, snapping up Australian midfielder Tahj Minniecon in their serious thrust to come up with the best possible campaign in the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

The club posted the just confirmed development via their social media channels as they further bolster their midfield.

Minniecon was affiliated with Australian club Nunawading City FC which plays in semi-professional tier National Premier Leagues Victoria 2.

Before hist stint with the Melbourne-based club Minniecon has been with FC Meralco Manila from 2014 to 2017 in which the club has competed in the first season of the Philippines Football League before folding at the end of the campaign despite finishing third place in the playoffs.

From a team standpoint, Tahj Minniecon brings a wealth of experience for the club on top of his commendable work rate, professionalism and ability to create and score goals when needed given his stints in the highest level of Australian association football system, with tenures with Gold Coast United (2009-2012) and Western Sydney Wanderers (2012-2014).

Davao Aguilas, being the only Mindanao-based club at the moment in the top-tier of club football in the Philippines has shown serious intent in further improving their squad with several relatively marquee signings as they try to improve their performances in the league.

After a series of inconsistent performances in the league, they now find themselves out of contention in the league for an AFC Cup slot finish. However, their chase for a ticket to the continental level of competition is far from over given the PFL Cup (known as Copa Paulino Alcantara) as another avenue where they could achieve their aim if they could win the tournament.

With the cup set to begin in September, Tahj’s addition to the lineup could turn out to be a big benefit for the squad.

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.