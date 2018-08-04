Global Cebu FC’s Head Coach Marjo Allado calls it time being the mentor of the struggling club. He now concentrates in coaching the University of Santo Tomas Football Team.

The development has been confirmed after posting it via his Facebook page with hashtags “#Signingoff #struggleisreal #righttimeisnow” at the last part.

Global will face Stallion Laguna this afternoon and this will be the first game that Coach Marjo will not lead the club as their mentor.

Marjo Allado has been with Global for years being part of the club’s heydays and dominance as assistant manager and eventually manager in the Philippines’ club football scene with the UFL and UFL Cup double in 2016, the AFC Champions League qualification stage, The AFC Cup participation, and being finalists in the 2017 Singapore Cup and the 2017 PFL season.

However the club representing Cebu in the Philippines Football League encountered dire financial struggles this season when former owner, Azkals team manager Dan Palami sold the club to focus on the national team. But somehow, the transfer of ownership did not come out smoothly, putting the club in limbo.

The complicated situation triggered an exodus of first team players with several games halted or surrendered via default due to the inability of the team to finance inter-island travel and lodgings. Coach Marjo as of this writing turned out to be the the latest of the still on-going exodus.

Right now Global Cebu is in the midst of a rebuild given with financial lifeline but the support seems to be not yet enough as the struggles continue that is most obvious on the pitch as Global’s last four games ended in lopsided losses with the latest match against JPV Marikina last Wednesday as the most unfortunate as injured keeper Florencio Badelic did not have a legitimate backup forcing an outfield player to take his position with the match ending in a farcical 11-1 scoreline.

As a player Marjo Allado is a product of the University of Santo Tomas football program that competed in the UAAP.

He also was part of the Philippine national football team in the late 90’s and early 2000’s with 10 caps under his name.