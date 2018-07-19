Global Cebu held their ground against a retooled Davao Aguilas side, holding the Davaoenos to a draw.

Global Cebu started the proceedingss with Captain Darryl Roberts drawing first blood, exposing Davao’s new look defense. The Trinidadian latched on to a defence splitting pass from Marvin Angeles to give the Cebuanos the surprise lead.

Marvin Angeles controlled Daniel Gadia’s clearance and picked up a streaking Roberts with a perfectly weighted one time pass. The Global captain punished the miscommunication by Davao’s defense. Josh Grommen decision to play the ball instead of his mark cost his team dearly as Roberts was able to break the offside trap by running behind the defender leaving debutant Patrick Deyto in no man’s land. Tyler Matas and Deyto are also at fault, failing to advise Grommen with Roberts location, allowing the Global striker to play the channels and catch the opposing defense flat footed with his smart run in behind.

Global almost punished the Aguilas once again just less than five minutes after scoring. Davao, already a goal down continued to play a high press leaving loads of space for Global’s attacker to exploit. Darryl Roberts was able to pick apart the opposing defense with an accurate pass towards a running Jinggoy Valmayor in full stride. Dos Santos and Grommen’s good recovery and positioning ensured the ex-Meralco striker did not get a clear shot on goal.

Davao was not without chances, a good counter attack by the Aguilas almost resulted in a goal. Brad Mcdonald did his best Kierran Trippier impression by starting the counter and delivering a pinpoint cross to Dylan De Bruycker only for the Fil-Belgian to be stoned by Jun Badelic with a point blank save.

De Bruycker had another chance go to waste just a few moments later. New signing Diego Alves wreacked havoc on the Global defense, taking on two defenders before laying off the ball on a silver platter to an open De Bruycker who skied his shot wide of the goal.

The second half was a different story with Davao dominating the proceedings. Global, content with the lead, decided to leave 11 men behind the ball when Davao had possession.

Jun Badelic was a busy man after the restart. The former Meralco keeper was in top form with another point blank save, keeping a header on goal in the 66th minute.

Davao, had a glorious chance in the 88th minute. After a good set piece delivery from Davao, Tyler Matas almost put the scores level only for his shot to hit the post.

Still down one in the 90th minute, Davao had a chance to even the scores. A good sequence from the back lead to a good delivery by Brad Mcdonald in the box, with substitute and new signing Paolo Salenga taking advantage of the chaos and performing an acrobatic bicycle kick only to be denied by Badelic.

Davao finally had the breakthrough deep into stoppage time with Mark Hartmann’s cross finding Paolo Salenga again and the former Global player made no mistake by blasting the ball into the roof of the net to ensure his new team went home with a share of the points against his old squad.

Ced’s game verdict

Both teams came into the game with new players, but Davao were missing the Younghusbands and their combined 20 goals in this fixture.

On paper Davao should have won the game easily but Darryl Roberts goal in the first half exposed the seemingly endless lack of chemistry by Davao’s players. Patrick Deyto was unimpressive in his debut, failing to impose himself on his new team’s backline considering three out of the four defenders have played with him on same sides in the past.

Coach Melchor Anzures insisted on playing a high press, instructing his players to win the ball as soon as they lose it but clearly it isn’t working. Davao still have time to right the ship and find a permanent identity but that time is running out.

Photo credit: Davao Aguilas Facebook