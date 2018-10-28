Kaya FC Iloilo qualify for 2019 AFC Cup

Kaya FC Iloilo are set to return in the AFC Cup after two years of absence through their dramatic triumph in the Copa Paulino Alcantara final after Jovin Bedic scored a late 118th minute winner in the second half of extra time.

The win completes the Philippines’ representatives for the AFC club tournaments for 2019 with the other club being Ceres-Negros FC who are about to embark on the 2019 AFC Champions League playoffs after winning the Philippines Football League.

A proper final

Davao Aguilas and Kaya Iloilo toiled in a final that saw few chances, with both teams being denied by the crossbar on at least two occasions.

The tipping point most probably have been the sending off of Davao Aguilas centre-back Wesley Dos Santos in the 98th minute due to a second bookable offence.

In the end, Kaya got the sole goal of the match two minutes before the end of the second half of extra time when Jovin Bedic, who hailed from Iloilo (Barotac Nuevo), converted off a Robert Lopez Mendy assist.

The match could have gone either way with both teams unrelenting, but a clinical moment is what all it took for the winners to be determined.

Final whistle has blown congratulations KAYA Futbol Club for winning the first ever Copa Paulino Alcantara! Welcome back to AFC Cup! #KeepTheLegacy #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/rfxzXiqui9 — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) October 27, 2018

Phil Younghusband would have to wait for another shot at AFC club qualification

It is a fact that the Azkals’ all-time top goalscorer, Phil Younghusband has not yet been able to represent the Philippines at an AFC club competition.

But after another agonising loss, Phil would have to wait another year and hope for a good run either in the PFL season or the league cup.

Kaya’s fighting spirit showcased

Kaya came into the match as slight underdogs, but they were able to rise to the occasion, going toe to toe against Davao Aguilas until local hero, Jovin Bedic, scored the winning goal.

It’s just sinking in. Kaya FC wins first ever Paulino Alcantara Cup. Cup named after Iloilo born striker of FC Barcelona fame. Winning goal in the 118 min by Ilongo born Jovin Bedic. Destiny. UNA KAYA! — Phillip Hagedorn (@PhillipHagedorn) October 27, 2018

The result makes the Iloilo-based squad as the first ever Copa Paulino Alcantara Champions and they will be marching to the 2019 AFC Cup.