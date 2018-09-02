The return of cup football in the Philippines with the Copa Paulino Alcantara sees matches being aired on social media platform Facebook for the very first time.

It turned out to be an exciting weekend for Phillipine football as it marked the start of the inaugural Copa Paulino Alcantara. Kaya FC Iloilo faced off against Global FC Cebu in the first game with Robert Lopez Mendy scoring a hattrick to lead Kaya to their first win in the cup. The second game saw Davao Aguilas finally spreading their wings, beating a shell shocked Ceres-Negros FC 3-1 after some uncharacteristic errors from the busmen.

But the talk of the day has been the much improved level of production of the Cup. For the first time, 45 minute halves of the matches were shown in Facebook live much to the delight of Pinoy football fans.

The streaming of Copa Alcantara on Facebook meant a wider and much easier way for fans to catch the games live. Fans with limited internet and data can take advantage of the social media platform’s various promos to catch the game for free without worrying about their internet bills.

Production of the games have seen much improvement compared to the recently concluded league. Fans have expressed their satisfaction on how the games have been shown lately and are looking forward to better quality of streaming in the future.

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.