Kaya Iloilo trounce Global Cebu for a dream start in Copa Alcantara

Kaya Iloilo begin their Copa Paulino Alcantara campaign in the best possible way as they comprehensively beat Global Cebu with a comfortable 4-0 scoreline off a hat-trick by Robert Lopez Mendy and Miguel Tanton’s spectacular curler.

The lions of Iloilo were off the blocks from the beginning of the match as Robert Lopez Mendy was able put the ball into the back of the net in just the second minute only for the referee to disallow the goal due to a foul committed during the play.

Five minutes later, Global was able to earn a corner kick in their favour but the play came to naught with the Iloilo-based squad managing to avert the danger.

As the first quarter of an hour has come to pass, it was evident that the Ilonggo-outfit were in command on most of the proceedings as they were able to dominate the possession and production of dangerous plays towards Global’s defensive half.

Two minutes later and Kaya once again rang the alarm bells of Global with Mendy lurking for a strike from a promising through ball but defender Milan Nikolic was able to make a timely clearance.

Immediately, it was forward Jovin Bedic’s turn to threaten the Cebu-based squad but Badelic once again did well to smother the ball.

Ten minutes before the half hour mark, Miguel Tanton’s freekick for Kaya just went wide of its target as parity between the two sides remained.

However, come the 23rd minute, Kaya Iloilo found themselves a goal up as PFL top goal-scorer Robert Lopez Mendy was able to snatch the ball away from Global in a dangerous area, and with enough time and space, was able to unleash a shot from range that Badelic had no chance to stop as the deadlock was broken.

Kaya Manager Chris Greatwich’s men tried to quickly capitalise on the momentum with Mendy attempting to get his second goal of the game off a clever flick past Milan Nikolic but his curled effort just missed the target, sailing past the far post.

It was all Kaya approaching the half hour mark but Mendy squandered an attempt inside the box that just flew wide of the near post while Menzi had a freekick that just went straight to Global’s stopper Badelic.

Global Cebu eventually showed signs of life near the end of the first half as they tried to capitalise on set pieces with Lee and Nikolic coming close with headed efforts in the 36th and 39th minutes respectively but the goal did not arrive.

Three minutes before the 45th minute, Ugarte came the closest to scoring the second goal of the match for Kaya. Tanton began with an indirect free-kick with the loose ball finding Ugarte unmarked and unchallenged but his on-target and rasping strike went straight to Badelic to parry away as Global were let off the hook in that play.

Global had the final chance though as Gilmar Fernandez took his chance from range but Villanueva was able to do enough to deny the attempt for an equaliser as halftime break arrived with Kaya holding a slim lead despite a pretty dominant showing.

It won’t take long after the start of the second half for Kaya to double their lead though as midfielder Miguel Tanton produced a special goal off a free-kick in the 49th minute that curled into the opposite top corner.

Four minutes after, it was Kaya again who continued to knock on the door of Global as Bedic produced a dangerous cross towards Mendy but the striker just wasn’t able to reach the ball to make a header.

The unsuccessful play won’t be something that the Iloilo side would regret much as Mendy made sure two minutes later to double his tally off a well taken through ball by Bedic.

Three minutes after the hour mark, Lopez Mendy finally achieved history with the first hat-trick in the first ever game of the Copa Paulino Alcantara as he pulled off a glancing header from a set-piece provided by Antonio Ugarte that made it’s way into the back of the net and make it 4-0.

The hat-trick scorer wasn’t ready to rest on his laurels though as he continued to be the tormentor of Global with some promising runs.

Eventually, the forward was subbed out in the 77th minute to make way for Connor Tacagni.

The game lost much of its previous intensity and pace in the remaining minutes with the result already etched in stone as Kaya marched on to a dominant win to begin their cup with a dream result.

Kaya FC Iloilo: Villanueva (GK), Omura, Tacusalme, Villasenor, Osei (Amita 66′), Menzi, Ugarte, Angeles (Pasinabo 70′), Tanton (C), Bedic, Lopez Mendy (Tacagni 77′)

Global Cebu FC: Badelic (GK), Fernandez (Beloya 79′), Bricencio, Jarvis, Sarmiento (Pavone 74′), Lee, Beaton, Talaroc, Nikolic, Del Rosario (C), Ramos (Villegas 87′)

