Marcaida’s shuffling sees Ebarle debut for Kaya FC-Iloilo

Looking to dig deeper into the depth of his squad, Kaya FC-Iloilo head coach Noel Marcaida brought in a promising young talent and a player who’s looking to prove that he’s the future of the club. We take a look into Dean Ebarle’s debut.

Saturday’s game against Global saw the debut of Ebarle, a 20-year old standout from Cebu and Arnie Pasinabo, Kaya-Iloilo’s latest acquisition from Ceres-Negros FC. Marcaida saw this as a perfect time for Ebarle to showcase his talent and could’ve been a bit contradicting as they’ve decided to play him against a club who’s representing his hometown Cebu.

“I felt very happy and grateful to be given the chance to play. It was exciting as well, because it’s been a while since my last competitive game.” Ebarle said regarding his thoughts on his debut. When asked about how he felt playing against a club that represents his hometown, he said “It was interesting for me because instead of playing for them (Global Cebu), I ended up playing against them under Kaya.”

He did impress in his debut game as he helped his co-defenders Masanari Omura, and the twins Michael and Audie Menzi at the back. With his performance, Kaya held Global at bay for a clean sheet en-route to gathering all three points. Not only did he defended well, he also came up whenever there’s an opportunity.

“Dean got his full 90 minutes debut and showed lots of potential. He has done well; a bit shaky at the beginning but, when he started to make good challenges, he was able to get his momentum and sustain it for 90 minutes,” Marcaida said about the performance of Ebarle in his debut. He then followed by saying, “I witnessed Dean’s progress from the Little Azkals when he was 12 until college and now with his first appearance in professional level and he did great. I’m very proud of him”.

With his debut for the club already done, he now made himself a defender to be feared by the forwards and has opened himself up for more playing time with the club. It goes to show that if you do work hard for your dreams, they will become a reality.

Photo credits by Dean Ebarle’s Official Facebook Account

