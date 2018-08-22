Looking at Scott Cooper: The Azkals New Manager

Back in June 14, 2018, the Philippines Senior Men’s National Football Team (The Azkals) made a lot of noise not only in the country but throughout the entire region as former England captain Terry Butcher was unveiled as the replacement for Thomas Dooley but all of it disappeared real quick.

In less than two months, with not even meeting with the team, Butcher decided to leave the managerial post because of the challenges ahead of his plans. It might dampen the morale of the fans but this is still a good thing as we’ve yet to see the Azkals train under a new manager.

Random story of the day.. Terry Butcher has resigned as Philippines national team manager after just 50 days and without taking a single training session. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QSjieKQalu — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 3, 2018

Immediately after Butcher’s resignation, the Azkals senior football adviser Scott Cooper was then called upon to step in as the gaffer. Despite his appearance during the presser back in June, he’s yet to be seen in action with the Azkals or even scouting the remaining games of the PFL.

Despite his absence, the fans were given high hopes after a sudden dip in their confidence especially that the AFF Suzuki Cup is fast approaching as well as next year’s Asian Cup. Will he be able to turn things around in a short period of time? Let’s look into his resume.

His managerial stints were not as famous as Butcher’s but his familiarity with the Southeast Asian football set up could be a big boost for the Azkals as he managed teams in Thailand and Indonesia. More notably, Cooper took over the helm at Buriram United in 2003 which seems to be his first major managerial job.

During his stint at the Thunder Castle, he took over of a third place Buriram United in the Thai Premiere League. Despite that, he was able to take Buriram to greater heights as they were unbeated in their local league, AFC Champions League, Thai Cup and the Thai League Cup. He then took the Thunder Castles to the top 10 club rankings in Asia, making it a historic stint with Buriram as he was then named Manager of the Month in June 2013.

A year after his success with Buriram, he then moved across to Muangthong United where he handled the team for only three months before moving over to Indonesia to manage Mitra Kukar before going back to Thailand to handle Ubon UMT United. During his time with Ubon, he brought them to a Regional League Division 2 title and finished as runners-up in 2015.

After two years with Ubon, he then moved over to Police Tero FC where he held the team from February 2018 until March of this year. Then after that, he was appointed as the current head coach of the Azkals after Butcher’s departure. Nevertheless, he already has the experience on his side as well as the familiarity on how football’s being played in Southeast Asia.

@TheAzkalsPH manager @dscpalami on Terry Butcher’s withdrawal from Azkals head coaching job. Former Thai Premier League champion coach Scott Cooper to handle the team for the meantime. Next Azkals camp will be in Bahrain starting Sept. 3. pic.twitter.com/Iz3au2Z2oZ — Cedelf P. Tupas (@cedelfptINQ) August 2, 2018

The Azkals training camp will start by September 2018 where they are expected to face Bahrain. If he wants a formidable team going into the Suzuki Cup, he could’ve started looking for the needed personnel in his line-up. The only remaining question is… WHERE IS HE? When will we be able to see him? you have any other questions? Just let us know!

