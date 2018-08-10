Winless Campaign Sends Teen Azkals Back to Reality

It is already painful to see the boys conceding eight goals against a mighty Indonesian squad but seeing the Teen Azkals lose all of their group stage matches in the AFF U-16 Youth Championship not only by a simple margin but losing by conceding at least four goals in each match.

Not only this is a humiliating performance from our young guns, it also serves as an eye-opener for us about the status of our grassroots programs. Every country in the Southeast Asian region takes their football seriously and it passes from their senior squad to their youth teams.

Take Indonesia, for example, this country is known to be as passionate as they can be when it comes to football. When the Teen Azkals opened their U-16 campaign against this home side, you would feel an electric atmosphere as the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo was packed with thousands of supporters.

With the current status of our youth squad, we can see that their difference with the senior Azkals is night and day. What can be done to fix this divide? Here are the three things we see as a possible way to make amends with this issue.

Scout as Hard as You Do with the Senior Team

It doesn’t come in as a shock but the preparation of our Teen Azkals for the tournament was just two weeks which is not an ample amount of time of you’ll be facing a well-established side as Vietnam or Myanmar, let alone Indonesia. For years, the Philppine Azkals let their nets roam around and were able to find quality players such as Stephan Schrock, Phil and James Younghusband, and many more players who ply their trade mostly in Europe before moving to the country to represent the Three Stars and a Sun.

The only notable player we were able to capture on our U-16 net is the FCB Escola student Sandro Reyes. Despite the experience he gained from the world’s most prestigious academy, a single quality player such as him cannot change the game that much as it has been evident in all of the squad’s matches. If the nation will not open its eyes, we might see the end of our future in the sport.

Enough Training Period= Better Results

AFF U16 Championship Current Standings

Looking at the results of the group stage, it’s painful to see that the Philippine contingent conceded the most goals in the entire pool by having a goal difference of -27 which seems to be too much for them to handle. This still boils down to a lack of preparation of the squad. The boys started their games on a good note by holding the oppositions back, but after a few minutes, they began to concede goals.

Had the boys prepared for at least a month with a proper training camp, our junior national team could’ve gotten a more reasonable result compared to the one that they were able to come up with in the U-16 campaign. The Teen Azkals weren’t able to maximise the usage of the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite to prepare for the said tournament. They just used it for a couple of scrimmages but that’s it.

PFF has received a lot of help from FIFA for the development of our grassroots program but it doesn’t seem it’s being utilised properly. If we want to be at par with other nations in the region, we should maximise all the help we get.

We Need to be There for Them

Fans outside the Delta Sidoarjo Stadium. The LOC have organised giant screens for those who could not get into the stadium

The clamour of the home crowd for the young Garudas were so amazing that the Delta Sidoarjo Stadium has been filled to the rafters considering that this is just their U-16 team. It only shows that their support for their senior squad and their youth teams have no difference at all compared to the senior side.

This could be the last thing that we could give to our young boys in these hard times. It wouldn’t help if we just criticise them considering that their under the age of 16. Proper promotion of their games and at least a game or two with television coverage could help boost the interest of this nation to the sport.

We’ve seen a lot of people support the national basketball team regardless of the age group not only because we are a basketball nation, but also because they get their proper exposure. They get to experience send offs to the tournaments they participate in and they get the sponsors coming in to provide the much needed boost. If our Teen Azkals can get as much attention as our youth basketball teams, we’re seeing a bright future to come for these players.

Anything else the Philippine Football Federation needs to do for our youth programs? Let us know more about your thoughts!

Photo Credits by: The Philippine Football Federation Official Page

