2nd Laos FC Invitational Street Soccer Community Shield a Success

Who would’ve thought football or as we call it, soccer, would ever prosper in the Metro? Two cities and a former UFL team are making bigger leaps to make this happen.

Laos FC in partnership with Quezon City and Valenzuela City launched the second installment of the Laos Invitational Street Soccer Community Shield which aims to boost the stature of grassroots football in the country. The two-day tournament was made to feel like a home and away format for the two cities as the first leg of the tournament was played out in Quezon City right at the heart of the city hall. The first edition was no different to the second installment as it was also played out over two days in two cities where Quezon City’s Brgy. Sto. Cristo FC took home the maiden Community Shield home.

After two days of group stage matches, defending champions Brgy. Sto. Cristo FC and Culiat from Quezon City, East District and Congressional District from Valenzuela City made it to the knockouts. Culiat edged out the defending champions two goals to one in their semifinal match to represent Quezon City in the final while East District made it to the final through the same scoreline as the first semifinal match.

In the end, Valenzuela City’s East District won three goals to nil to take the Community Shield away from Quezon City and into the safe comforts of the Valenzuela City Hall. They would then face a daunting task of defending it next year. On the other hand, Brgy. Sto. Cristo FC settled for a third place finish against Congressional District two goals to one.

On it’s first day of the tournament this year, Philippine Azkals manager Dan Palami and a known supporter of the grassroots program here in the country attended the opening ceremonies of the competition and posted for a picture with the staff and coaches of Laos FC, the main organizers of the said event.

The event was just a beginning for a bigger scale grassroots program between the two cities as they are planning to continue this partnership for years to come. More reports about their partnership will be published in the upcoming articles.

Photo Credits by: Brgy. Sto Cristo Football Club Official Facebook page, Rodolfo Madara Ubales

