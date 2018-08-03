Terry Butcher leaves Azkals Head Coach role

Just less than two months after his official unveiling, former England Football Team Captain Terry Butcher left the Philippines National Football Team Head Coach post.

The news broke out in social media last night (Philippine Time) as Terry Butcher himself broke the news to British media outlets via an official statement.

His main reason for quitting the job was mainly due to the challenges in making his plan come to fruition in the way that he wanted it to unfold.

Terry Butcher’s explanation as to why he will not be taking up his first role in international management with the Philippines 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/vLWbF2G0EL — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 2, 2018

Hours after, Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami confirmed the development and named previous Azkals Senior Football Adviser, Scott Cooper, as his immediate successor.

Welcome to the team, SCOTT COOPER!!! pic.twitter.com/DWl1G4O3St — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) June 14, 2018

It is to note that Terry Butcher has just been officially unveiled as the head coach of the team last June 14, 2018 before the announcement of his leaving.

