England legend Terry Butcher officially unveiled as new Azkals Head Coach

Former England defender, captain, and now legend, Terry Butcher, has been officially unveiled as the Philippine National Football Team Head Coach during a presser on Thursday in Pasay City.

Although not physically in the venue as he is currently in Russia along with PFF president Mariano Araneta and other officials for the FIFA Congress and the World Cup, Terry Butcher, via a recorded interview, spoke of the new role that he is about to undertake especially ahead of the biggest challenge of the Azkals in its entire history, the AFC Asian Cup.

Welcome to the team, TERRY BUTCHER!!! pic.twitter.com/TKJPVPkTuV — The Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) June 14, 2018

“I’m ready to take on the challenge,” is one of the initial statements from the English footballing legend.

Along with Terry Butcher’s unveiling are the individuals who will make the new coaching team of the Azkals mainly, Goalkeeping Coach Steve Marsella and Senior Football Adviser Scott Cooper.

Terry Butcher’s highlight as a manager was in the 2009-2010 season, winning the Scottish 1st Division Championship for Inverness Caledonian Thistle that led to promotion to the Scottish Premier League and at the same season, finishing as finalist in the Sottish Challenge Cup.

As a player for the Three Lions Terry Butcher has been part of one of England’s most storied generation of national teams particularly in 1986 and 1990.

In 1986 he was part of the squad that reached the quarter-finals stage in Mexico that was defeated by eventual champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona.

Mexico '86

Maradona takes on Terry Butcher pic.twitter.com/hTOBm87y5T — Football Past (@thecentretunnel) May 3, 2018

The highest point in his stint as an England national team player is his being part of and captain of the famed and immensely talented Italia ’90 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals that lost to Germany via penalty kicks after the match ended 1-1 including extra-time. It was a loaded lineup made up of now legends Paul Gascoigne, Stuart “Psycho” Pearce, Peter Shilton and Gary Lineker to name a few.

His individual highlight in playing for the English squad was in the World Cup qualifying match in 1989 against Sweden when he continued playing after he sustained a head wound producing his iconic bloodied image.

Great answer to ‘which player reminds you of Jesus’ from @ben_dubs today; Terry Butcher – bloody & victorious! pic.twitter.com/mQWbI0rpWz — RawFaith (@JustRawFaith) October 26, 2014

As a club player, he was part of Ipswich Town that won the UEFA Cup in 1980-81 season, and the Rangers team that won three straight Scottish Football League Premier Division (1986-87, 1988-89, 1989-90) and the Scottish League Cup in 1986 and 1988.

Senior Football Adviser Scott Cooper meanwhile is a football manager from Ireland with managerial experience mainly in Thailand with most recent tenures with Buriram United, Muangthong United, Mitra Kukar, Ubon UMT United and Police Tero.

Goalkeeping coach Steve Marsella has been mainly involved with Scottish football being affiliated with clubs Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Hibernian and Kilmarnock.