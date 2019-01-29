Philippines defender joins Ceres Negros after AFC Asian Cup 2019 exit

Philippines national team defender Alvaro Silva has joined Philippines Football League giants Ceres Negros FC for the upcoming season. He was a part of the Azkals side which featured in their first-ever AFC Asian Cup tournament.

The deal was made public on the club’s Twitter handle and the defender put up a post confirming the same. He added that he will be with the club for the next two years.

“Very happy to announce my signing with Ceres, for the next two years. a new challenge and the same illusion that when I started in professional football 15 years ago,” Silva posted on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was with Malaysian club Kedah FA, whom he joined in January last year, before moving to Philippines. Silva, born in Andujar, Spain, started his career with La Liga side Malaga and has featured for clubs in Romania, Azerbaijan, Korea Republic, Kuwait and Vietnam.

As far as Ceres Negros are concerned, they have won the Philippines Football League in the last two seasons and are aiming to continue their title-winning run this season as well.

Silva is set to feature for them in the AFC Champions League qualifying playoff against Yangon United, the first leg of which will be played at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on 5th February.