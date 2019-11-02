Johor Darul Ta’zim win Malaysia Cup after easing past Kedah

Johor Darul Ta’zim have been crowned Malaysia Cup champions of 2019 after cruising to a 3-0 win over Kedah in Saturday’s final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

JDT broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Syafiq Ahmad, a minute after coming on for the injured Diogo, released Gonzalo Cabrera down the left.

Cabrera played a clever cutback into the area and it was met by Leandro Velazquez, who had time his run to perfection as he latched onto the ball and coolly finished into the bottom corner.

Four minutes after the half-hour mark, Safawi Rasid doubled his side’s advantage when he lined up a freekick from the left and went for goal despite being faced with a tough angle, proceeding an outstanding strike that Ifwat Akmal was unable to prevent from creeping in at the near post.

And, in the 58th minute, JDT put the result beyond doubt when Afiq Fazail found space down the left and hung an excellent ball up in the area, where it was met by Syafiq with a thumping header into the back of the net.

With the win, JDT have completed the double as they picked up their second Malaysia Cup following their maiden triumph in 2017 to go with the 6th consecutive Malaysia Super League title they won earlier in the year.