WATCH: Safawi Rasid scores brilliant free-kick goal for JDT in 2019 Malaysia Cup final

The 2019 Malaysia Cup final is going on at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have raced to a 2-0 lead against Kedah FA at half-time, thanks to an early goal from Leandro Velazquez and a brilliant free-kick goal from Safawi Rasid.

Safawi Rasid’s goal was quite special, as his free-kick was taken at over 30 yards away from goal. Rasid’s shot beat Kedah goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal and struck the crossbar before deflecting into the net.

Watch the video below to see how the goal was scored:

As you can see, the ball bounced out and across the goal-line after it went in, leading to doubts on whether the goal stood or not. Furthermore, the Kedah defence also cleared the ball away, resulting in more questions.

But the referee has no doubt and awarded the goal to JDT.

In the 58th minute, Syafiq Ahmad scored JDT’s third goal of the day and at the time of writing, it already looks game, set and match for them. If they win, this would be JDT’s second Malaysian domestic cup title following their maiden triumph in 2017.

Kedah, meanwhile, have 32 minutes remaining on the clock, to see if they can turn around the 3-0 deficit and thereby win their sixth Malaysian domestic title.