Johor Darul Ta’zim met Selangor FA in the Malaysia Cup semifinal, hoping to ease past their opponents in their quest for a domestic double. And the Southern Tigers were given a big helping hand by starman Safawi Rasid, who netted a hattrick against Selangor.

Safawi Rasid was on fire when Johor Darul ta’zim met Selangor FA in the Malaysia Cup second leg. JDT led their rivals by two goals to one on aggregate prior to the match and increased their lead further through Safawi in the twenty-fifth minute. The Malaysia star picked things up where he left off in the second half and scored a stunning curler to make it four-one on aggregate.

Watch his second goal below:

Safawi scored his first goal midway through the first half. The winger was sent through on goal by a perfectly-timed through ball before he beat the goalkeeper with a perfectly-placed shot.

The Malaysia international’s third goal turned out to be a bit scruffy, as he once again ran on to a loose ball, reaching just in time to poke it beneath the goalkeeper, who could only watch as it crept into the net.

With the win all but secured, JDT will face either Pahang or Kedah in the final, hoping to finish their season with the domestic double.