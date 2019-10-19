Malaysia Cup 2019: JDT beat Selangor 2-1 in semifinal first leg; Kedah hold Pahang to 3-3 draw

Kedah FA held Pahang FA to a dramatic 3-3 draw in what was a rollercoaster 90 minutes of football in the semifinal first leg of the Malaysia Cup 2019 at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar on Saturday.

Visitors Pahang were 2-0 up before the half-hour mark, but Kedah came back to draw the game at 2-2 by the half-time break. However, the visitors once again took the lead midway through the second half only for Kedah to score in the injury time and share the spoils.

Meanwhile, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC recorded a 2-1 win over Selangor FA in the first leg of the other semifinal fixture in the 93rd edition of Piala Malaysia at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor.

Hosts JDT launched into the lead in the 15th minute when captain Hariss Harun released Syafiq Ahmad with a ball over the Selangor defence. Syafiq, who has been in excellent form at the international stage, timed his run well, but lost his footing while trying to get past the goalkeeper.

But that did not stop the 24-year-old from applying a cheeky finish while on the floor to give the Southern Tigers a 1-0 lead. But that lead did not last long as Nigerian forward Ifedayo Olusegun’s goal restored the parity only a couple of minutes later.

The second half began with the Malaysian champions regaining the lead through a Leandro Velazquez strike in the 49th minute — a stunning effort from outside the box that curled into the top corner giving Selangor keeper Khairulazhan Khalid no chance.

In the other last four tie, visitors Pahang had a dream start to their semifinal first leg against Kedah in Alor Setar as Wan Zaharulnizam Zakaria and Dickson Nwakaeme gave them a 2-0 lead by the 26th minute.

However, the hosts were not ready to go down that easily and levelled things up by the half-time break as Fernando Rodriguez scored a brace. Kedah could have taken a 3-2 lead by the break, but Jonathan Bauman’s penalty was saved by Pahang goalkeeper Helmi Eliza between Rodriguez’s two strikes.

Pahang were the side who went 3-2 up instead as Azam Azih found the back of the net in the 73rd minute for what was looking like the first-leg decider. That was only until veteran forward Zaquan Adha found the equaliser for the hosts in the fourth minute of the second-half injury time.

The second legs will take place on October 26 with JDT travelling to the Shah Alam Stadium to take on Selangor while Pahang host Kedah at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

