WATCH: Syafiq Ahmad’s cheeky finish hands JDT early lead against Selangor in 2019 Malaysia Cup

On Saturday the 19th of October, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC took on Selangor FA in the first leg of the semi-finals, in the 2019 Malaysia Cup at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor. Just 14 minutes after kick-off, Syafiq Ahmad handed the hosts an early lead with a cheeky finish.

Watch the goal below:

The attempt on goal virtually began when JDT midfielder Hariss Harun found Syafiq Ahmad to be free on the right flank. But instead of playing a direct pass to him, Harun lifted the ball over Selangor’s defence and Ahmad had to make a run for it.

Khairulazhan Khalid, Selangor’s goalkeeper, almost got to the ball before him, but Ahmad was able to gain a touch before he lost his footing. That also resulted in Khalid unwittingly stepping out of Ahmad’s way, and all that the latter had to do was to slot the ball into the empty net – which he did with relative ease despite being down on the ground.

Just two minutes later, Ifedayo Olusegun helped Selangor draw level once again. At the time of writing, the scoreboard read 1-1, with the clock showing 54 minutes of play remaining.

The second leg of the JDT-Selangor semi-final will take place at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 26. Meanwhile, Kedah FA will face Pahang FA in the other semifinal.

The final of the 2019 Malaysia Cup is slated to be held next month.