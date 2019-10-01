Malaysia Cup 2019 semifinals schedule confirmed

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysia Football League (MFL) have confirmed the schedule for the semifinals of the Malaysia Cup 2019.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC, Kedah FA, Pahang FA and Selangor FA have already booked their places in the semifinals of 93rd edition of the Malaysia Cup progressing from the quarterfinals, the second leg of which was held over the weekend.

The semifinals will also be two-legged affairs with JDT and Kedah FA hosting the first legs.

Malaysia Super League champions JDT will face Selangor FA at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on October 19 while Kedah host Pahang at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar in the other semifinal the same day.

The second legs will be played on October 26 with Pahang hosting Kedah at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan and Selangor hosting the Southern Tigers at the Shah Alam Stadium. All matches will kick off at 9 PM HKT.

Selangor had progressed to the semifinals of Piala Malaysia after overcoming 2018 champions Perak TBG 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals while Kedah defeated PKNP FC 6-2 on aggregate in their last eight tie.

Pahang also had an easy passage to the semifinals after a 6-1 aggregate win over Melaka United while JDT overcame Terengganu FC 5-1 on aggregate.