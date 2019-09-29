JDT thrash Terengganu 4-1 to reach 2019 Malaysia Cup semifinal

Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have reached the semifinals of the 2019 Malaysia Cup after defeating Terengganu FC 4-1 in the quarterfinal second leg at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin.

Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo had scored for the record Malaysia Super League champions as they edged TFC 1-0 in the first leg held at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Terengganu.

However, at home on Saturday, JDT were at the top of the game from the get go and blew away the opposition in the first 45 minutes.

Gonzalo Cabrera opened the scoring for the Southern Tigers in the 16th minute through a penalty while Malaysia international winger Safawi Rasid made it 2-0 six minutes later.

Safawi once again struck in the 36th minute before Cabrera made his own brace by scoring in the 30th minute. Terengganu pulled one back in the dying minutes of the first half.

With the goals, Safawi rose to the top of the goalscorers chart for the tournament having netted seven times so far ahead of his teammates Cabrera and Diogo as well as Terengganu’s Kipre Tchetche who have all six goals apiece.

The other quarterfinal fixtures of the 2019 Piala Malaysia see PKNP FC face Kedah FA, Melaka United face Pahang FA and Perak TBG battling Selangor FA.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)