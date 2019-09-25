Kedah FA fight back to defeat PKNP FC 2-1 in first leg of Malaysia Cup 2019 quarterfinal

Kedah FA came back from behind to defeat PKNP FC 2-1 in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup 2019 quarterfinal at the Mini Manjung Stadium on Wednesday.

Hosts PKNP, who were relegated from the Malaysia Super League at the end of this season, were the ones to take the 1-0 lead in the 37th minute when Yashir Pinto turned in a cross to stun Kedah, who had finished the Malaysian top flight in the fourth position and also won the Malaysia FA Cup 2019 back in July.

37’| GOL YASHIR PINTO! Mukhairi Ajmal melakukan hantaran lintang baik seterusnya penyudah ‘rabona’ yang cantik dari Yashir Pinto untuk gol pertama tuan rumah di Manjung! Goal of the season?@pknp_fc 1-0 @official_kfa#PialaMalaysia2019#PKNPKED#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/NkkmzLxWEG — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) September 25, 2019

However, the Red Eagles pulled back a goal in the fourth minute of the second half when Jonathan Bauman chested down a long free kick from Renan Alves onto the path of Fernando Rodriguez who blasted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

The winner came in the 73rd minute when a free kick from Baddrol Bakhtiar from the left was met with a brilliant header from David Rowley at the near post which made it 2-1 to the visitors.

The second leg of the tie will be hosted by Kedah at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar on September 29.

Here’s a roundup of all the results from the other quarterfinal first leg fixtures of the Malaysia Cup 2019.

(Photo courtesy: Kedah FA)