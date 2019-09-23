Perak, Pahang record wins in first leg of Malaysia Cup 2019 quarterfinals

Pahang FA have one foot in the semifinals of the Malaysia Cup 2019 after defeating Melaka United 3-0 in the quarterfinal first leg at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca.

After a goalless first half, the 2019 Malaysia Super League runners-up found three goals in five minutes to sweep away hosts Melaka.

61′ | GOL DICKSON!@OfficialPahang menambah duka Melaka di Stadium Hang Jebat selepas Dickson Nwakaeme menjaringkan gol ketiga di tempat lawan.#PialaMalaysia2019#MFLLive#MELPHG pic.twitter.com/1wjWxZrVfp — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) September 22, 2019

Namibian striker Lazarus Kaimbi gave Pahang the lead in the 57th minute before Wan Zaharulnizam Zakaria made it 2-0 only two minutes later. The third came from the boots of Nigerian forward Dickson Nwakaeme who found the back of the net in the 62nd minute to complete the 3-0 first leg win for the Tok Gajah.

Meanwhile, in the other quarterfinal first leg fixture played on Sunday, Perak TBG registered a 1-0 win over Selangor FA at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

Brendan Gan scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute.

Piala Malaysia – Quarterfinals 1st Leg: Perak 1-0 Selangor – HIGHLIGHTS

On Saturday, Malaysian league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) had recorded a 1-0 win over Terengganu FC in their quarterfinal first leg at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, PKNP became the final team to enter the quarterfinals of the Piala Malaysia after they defeated PJ City FC 3-0 to progress as the Group B runners-up. The final group stage match between the two sides was postponed after PJ City players contracted the Influenza B virus before the game which was originally scheduled for September 20.

PKNP will now face Kedah FA in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup.

(Photo courtesy: Pahang FA)