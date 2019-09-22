Diogo goal gives JDT 1-0 win over Terengganu in first leg of Malaysia Cup 2019 quarterfinal

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have recorded a 1-0 win over Terengganu FC in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup 2019 quarterfinal at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Terengganu.

The winning goal came in the 22nd minute when Safawi Rasid headed on a long ball from the JDT defence onto the path of striker Diogo Luis Santo who escaped the attention of the Terengganu defenders to score the only goal of the first leg.

PIALA MALAYSIA 2019 – QUARTER-FINALS 1ST LEG | 21 SEPTEMBER 2019 Full Time TERENGGANU FC [0-1] JDT

(Diogo Luís Santo 22′) More photos at https://t.co/pcaupPkKKl pic.twitter.com/aVPdJ88HzQ — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) September 21, 2019

JDT had the chance to double their lead in the second half when Safawi rolled the ball through the legs of Terengganu goalkeeper Wan Azraie towards the goal in the 53rd minute, but it was cut out by defender Nasirullah Hanif before it crossed the goalline.

Sanjar Shaakhmedov tested JDT shot-stopper Farizal Marlias in the 65th minute with a shot from the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper was upto the task to tip it over the goal as the Southern Tigers inched towards a 1-0 win in the first leg.

22′ | GOL DIOGO!@OfficialJohor membuka tirai jaringan di Kuala Terengganu selepas Diogo Luis Santo mencatat gol ke-6 peribadi beliau dalam Piala Malaysia 2019.#PialaMalaysia2019#MFLLive#TERJDT pic.twitter.com/1XIkihOXuK — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) September 21, 2019

The second leg between the two sides is slated to take place at Johor’s home, the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, next month.

Melaka United face Pahang FA while Perak TBG take on Selangor FA in the other quarterfinal first legs on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: JDT)