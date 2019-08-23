LIVE: Malaysia Cup 2019 – JDT vs PKNP FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will face PKNP FC in their fourth group match of the Malaysia Cup 2019 at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Friday.

JDT have recorded two wins and a draw after playing the first set of fixtures in Group B of the Malaysia Cup and are sitting top of their group at the halfway point. They began their campaign with a 3-1 win over UiTM FC and then defeated fellow Malaysia Super League outfit PJ City FC 4-2 with both the matches played at home.

However, they suffered a minor setback in their first away game of the cup when they were held to a 2-2 draw by PKNP, their today’s opponents. Gonzalo Cabrera gave JDT an early 2-0 lead scoring in the ninth and 14th minutes, but PKNP came back to rescue a point with goals coming from Yashir Islame in the 35th minute and Giancarlo in the 79th.

JDT have seven points from three matches while second-placed PJ City have six points from three. PKNP are third with four points while UiTM are yet to open their account. Only the top two teams from the group will progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

JDT vs PKNP FC in the Malaysia Cup 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!