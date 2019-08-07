Malaysia Cup 2019: JDT make it two wins out of two after hard-fought 4-2 victory over PJ City FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC defeated PJ City FC 4-2 at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Wednesday to record their second win of the tournament.

The Southern Tigers had defeated Malaysia Premier League outfit UiTM FC 3-1 in their opening match in Group B of the Malaysia Cup on August 2 and with their second win have as good as booked a place in the quarterfinal stages of the tournament.

2019 MALAYSIA CUP | 7 AUGUST 2019 Full Time JDT [4-2] PJ CITY FC

(Safawi Rasid 7′ / Diogo Luís Santo 47′, 71′ / Gonzalo Cabrera 81′)

The win also meant that JDT avenged for their 1-0 defeat to PJ City FC in the Malaysia Super League — their only defeat in Malaysia’s domestic circuit this season which killed their hopes of going the full season undefeated and also ended their 75-match unbeaten run in the league at the Larkin Stadium.

Safawi Rasid opened the scoring for Johor in the seventh minute before Diogo Luis Santo made it 2-0 at the start of the second half. However, PJ City came back to level it at 2-2 with goals from Washington Brandao and Barathkumar Ramaloo in the 59th and 69th minute respectively.

But there was no upset on offer on Wednesday as Diogo’s second in the 71st minute followed a Gonzalo Cabrera strike in the 81st sealed the 4-2 win for the six-time record Super League champions.

KEDUDUKAN PUSINGAN PM2 PIALA MALAYSIA 2019#PialaMalaysia2019 pic.twitter.com/R6Mmz4GyQU — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) August 7, 2019

In other Malaysia Cup matches of the day, PKNS FC defeated Negeri Sembilan FA 2-1 in Group A, Penang FA overcame Sabah FA 2-1 in Group C and PDRM FA defeated FELDA United 4-3 in Group D.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)