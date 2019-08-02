Malaysia Cup 2019: JDT vs UiTM FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will face UiTM FC as they begin their campaign in the Malaysia Cup 2019 on Friday at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor.

JDT won their sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League title this season, but their form seemed to have waned towards the final days of the league season. Now, they will look to secure another title when they begin their Malaysia Cup journey on Friday.

The Southern Tigers are pitted in Group B of the competition along with PJ City, to whom JDT have suffered their only defeat of the Liga Super season, PKNP FC and UiTM FC, their first opponents.

Top two teams from the group will qualify for the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup. JDT will face PJ City on August 7 followed by their final group match against PKNP on August 16.

When to watch?

The MalaysiaCup2019 match between Johor Darul Ta’zim and UiTM FC will take place on August 2, 2019 and kicks off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action LIVE on iflix.

FOX Sports Asia also brings you LIVE updates from the Malaysia Cup 2019 match via our Matchday Blog.