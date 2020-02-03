It has been officially announced that Johor Darul Ta’zim F.C. star Liridon Krasniqi will now play for the Malaysian national team, after he successfully received the country’s citizenship earlier on Monday.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed the news via Twitter on Monday, as you can see from their official announcement right below:

Liridon Krasniqi Sah Warganegara Malaysia Baca kenyataan penuh Setiausaha Agung FAM, Stuart Ramalingam di https://t.co/aVTeI4o8fg#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/28lXKnSNSc — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) February 3, 2020

The announcement made by Stuart Ramalingam, FAM’s General Secretary, reads thus:

“Liridon Krasniqi, originally from Kosovo is now a Malaysian citizen, based on The Naturalization Player’s recruitment program aimed at empowering the national squad.

The initiative and idea towards the recruitment of this player were made by the President of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Datuk Haji Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin.

And based on it, the FAM is now honoured to inform that Liridon has officially gained Malaysian citizenship through naturalization after he received a Mykad introduction card at the National Registration Department (JPN), Putrajaya, a moment ago.

By Obtaining Mykad and being called a Malaysian Citizen, Liridon who was 28 years old on 1 January 2020 is now a step away to qualify for the National Squad Jersey. As of now, we are just waiting for the final approval of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

FAM will soon send the latest documents regarding the approval and verification of Liridon as a Malaysian citizen, to FIFA so as to complete the necessary documentation process.

Congratulations and good luck to Liridon.”

It has also been reported that FAM deputy president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, who is also the chairman FAM’s Naturalisation Programme Committee, revealed some details into the process recently and said that the players were willing to accept the idea of playing for Malaysia.

“We are looking at a number of players – firstly Lee Tuck (Terengganu FC midfielder), a heritage player (under FIFA’s ruling due to his Malaysian maternal grandmother), besides Liridon and De Paula,” he was quoted as saying.