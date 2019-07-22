Malaysia overcome hosts China PR, IR Iran and DPR Korea to win CFA International Youth Football Tournament 2019

Malaysia U-15 national team have emerged as the champions of the CFA Team China International Youth Football Tournament 2019 in Haikou after finishing ahead of hosts China PR, IR Iran and DPR Korea.

Malaysia, coached by P Maniam, began the four-nation tournament with a 2-0 win over Asian heavyweights IR Iran at the Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium on July 18 as Aliff Izwan Yuslan and Daniel Edzuan Anuar scored in the 65th and 85th minutes respectively for the young Harimau Malaya side.

The ASEAN side then faced hosts China PR in a neck-and-neck battle on July 20 which ended with both sides sharing the spoils. The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Nabil Qayyum Zainuddin scoring a last-gasp equaliser for Malaysia after they had gone down via an own goal from Yasser Sarifuddin in the 24th minute.

The third match on their final matchday saw Malaysia, with four points, rubbing shoulders against the North Koreans with a win likely to ensure them a championship victory by overtaking the East Asians who had six points going into the game.

Aliff Izwan Yuslan gave the Malaysians in the lead in the 20th minute before Nabil Qayyum Zainuddin doubled their advantage in the 57the minute. Yom Chol-gyong scored for DPR Korea from the penalty spot deep into the second-half injury time, but it was too late, too little for the East Asians.

DPR Korea took the runners-up spot collecting six points from three matches. Hosts China, with one point, will now face Iran to decide the third and fourth places in the youth tournament.