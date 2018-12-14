Nurridzuan Abu Hassan joins Selangor FA for the upcoming Malaysia Super League season

Malaysia Super League side Selangor FA have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Nurridzuan Abu Hassan.

Nurridzuan joins the side after having spent the last season with PKNS FC for whom he made only two appearances. Before PKNS, the 26-year-old was a part of Pahang FA until December 2017.

NURRIDZUAN SAH MENJADI PEMAIN SELANGOR Suka cita diumumkan bahawa Nurridzuan kini sah bergelar pemain Selangor untuk musim 2019. Hantarkan ucapan anda kepada Nuri dengan menggunakan hashtag #NuriIsRed Baca tentang Nuri di sini: https://t.co/ScMM96CeWN Foto: Asianadotmy pic.twitter.com/jUZr0BRzGV — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) December 14, 2018

Nurridzuan is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can play both as a left and right winger, which would give the Red Giants more options in the attacking third.

Selangor finished the last season on the eighth position in the league table and would want to improve on their performance in the upcoming season.

Image Courtesy: FA Selangor Twitter